New York Giants news, 3/8: Ticket prices are going up

It is going to cost you more to attend a New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium next season. The Giants have reportedly announced a hike in ticket prices that averages four percent.
Per the New York Post:
Tickets increase $10 per game for Field 1 pricing (lower level between the 30-yard lines on the west side of the stadium) and increase $5 per game for all other non-club tickets. All club ticket prices remain the same.
So, following their first playoff berth in five years you will have to dig a little deeper into your wallet to see the Giants in 2017.
Free Agency: Market taking shape
We learned a few things on Tuesday.
- The Giants reportedly have shown interest in veteran blocking tight end Anthony Fasano. They are also apparently keeping tabs on the top end of the tight end market, but the three-year, $19 million deal Jack Doyle got to …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/8/14852508/ny-giants-rumors-news-3-8-ticket-prices-going-up-free-agency-rumors-nfl-draft-joe-mixon
