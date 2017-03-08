New York Giants news, 3/8: Ticket prices are going up

It is going to cost you more to attend a New York Giants game at MetLife Stadium next season. The Giants have reportedly announced a hike in ticket prices that averages four percent.

Per the New York Post:

Tickets increase $10 per game for Field 1 pricing (lower level between the 30-yard lines on the west side of the stadium) and increase $5 per game for all other non-club tickets. All club ticket prices remain the same.

So, following their first playoff berth in five years you will have to dig a little deeper into your wallet to see the Giants in 2017.

