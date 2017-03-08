New York Giants: Brandon Marshall Is Great Addition to the Offense

According to reports, the New York Giants have made a big splash in free agency, as they have signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Brandon Marshall and NY Giants reach agreement on a two-year deal, per source. Marshall doesn’t have to move, now plays with Eli and OBJ. â?? Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2017

Multiple reports from around the league are that the New York Giants have reached an agreement with wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

After releasing Victor Cruz early in the offseason, the Giants had a need for a wide receiver. Due to them already having Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard, the Giants didn’t need to spend a ton of money on a free agent wide receiver.

Even …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/03/08/new-york-giants-brandon-marshall-great-addition-offense/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.