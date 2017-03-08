New York Giants Biggest Hole To Fill Is At Running Back According To ESPN

The New York Giants biggest need to fill this offseason, according to ESPN, is running back.

The New York Giants had a good season in 2016. They finished 11-5, qualifying for the postseason for the first time since they won the Super Bowl following the 2011 season.

A big reason for the Giants turnaround was the improvement of the defense. After being embarrassingly poor in 2015, the Giants spent big money to improve the defensive side of the ball. With the foundation now set defensively, it is time for the Giants to turn their attention to fixing the defense.

Jerry Reese does not have as much money to spend this year in free agency, but the needs are clear. The Giants could use an upgrade at a number of spots offensively, but can Reese make it happen on a budget?

Over at ESPN, they selected what they believed to be the biggest hole on each team. Running back was selected as the biggest hole to fill for the Giants. Here is part of what Vincent Verhei had to say about it.

