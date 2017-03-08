New York Giants Agree to Terms with Brandon Marshall

Follow @BigBlueInteract

NEW YORK GIANTS AGREE TO TERMS WITH BRANDON MARSHALLâ?¦

According to multiple press reports, the New York Giants have agreed to terms with wide receiver Brandon Marshall. The contract is reportedly a 2-year, $12 million deal. Marshall, who turns 33 this month, was released by the New York Jets last week.

Marshall was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He has played with the Broncos (2006-2009), Miami Dolphins (2010-2011), Chicago Bears (2012-2014), and Jets (2015-2016). Marshall is a six-time Pro Bowler (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2015) and two-time All-Pro (2012 and 2015). Marshall is the only player in NFL history with six seasons of 100 or more receptions. In 2016, started 15 regular-season …

