New York Giants Agree To Deal With Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall

The New York Giants have reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall. Find out the details of his contract with the Giants!

New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese has made his first big signing. After sending waves throughout the organization by parting ways with Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings, Reese has added a fresh face to improve offensive execution.

As confirmed by multiple reports, the Giants have signed free agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall to a multi-year deal.

Marshall, who will turn 33 on Mar. 23, played the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the New York Jets. In long pursuit of an elusive postseason …

