Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
It may be showtime for the Giants offense now that Brandon Marshall has signed on, but his appearances on Showtime may be over.
Marshall, who had been one of the highest profile Jets the last two years and a weekly panelist on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” said he plans to cut back on his media appearances now that he’s signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Giants. It was unclear if that was his choice or something the Giants asked him to do.
But he certainly sounded like he was done with Showtime show.
“Being on ‘Inside the NFL’ was a great opportunity,” Marshall …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/marshall-to-limit-media-exposure-with-giants/218545998
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York