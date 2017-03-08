Giants sign Brandon Marshall: Reaction from former Giants, and more

For the second year in a row, the New York Giants domino of free agency to fall.

We all remember the splash the Giants made a year ago, this year the move was signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall. The move immediately caused a stir around the NFL world.

Former Giants were among the first to weigh in, and the opinion has been almost universally favorable.

Love this signing by @Giants wonderful person, wonderful player! https://t.co/PLoTcnHgdM â?? Osi Umenyiora (@OsiUmenyiora) March 8, 2017

@BMarshall Welcome to NY homie â?? Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) March 8, 2017