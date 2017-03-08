Giants sign Brandon Marshall: Reaction from former Giants, and more

For the second year in a row, the New York Giants domino of free agency to fall.
We all remember the splash the Giants made a year ago, this year the move was signing wide receiver Brandon Marshall. The move immediately caused a stir around the NFL world.
Former Giants were among the first to weigh in, and the opinion has been almost universally favorable.
Love this signing by @Giants wonderful person, wonderful player! https://t.co/PLoTcnHgdM
â?? Osi Umenyiora (@OsiUmenyiora) March 8, 2017
@BMarshall Welcome to NY homie
â?? Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) March 8, 2017
The Giants WR corps @OBJ_3 @BMarshall and @sterl_shep3 #Giants #NFL #FreeAgency
â?? David Diehl …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/8/14855928/nfl-free-agency-ny-giants-sign-brandon-marshall-reaction-twitter-david-diehl-damon-harrison-beckham
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Damon Harrison, March 8, 2017, New York Giants