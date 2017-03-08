Giants Rumors: New York Interested In Eddie Lacy, Latavius Murray

The New York Giants are actively pursuing an improved offensive unit. The newly reported targets are running backs Eddie Lacy and Latavius Murray.

The New York Giants have been one of the most active teams in the NFL during the early weeks of the 2017 offseason. That all started when New York parted ways with running back Rashad Jennings and wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Having replaced Cruz, it appears as though the Giants are now focused on acquiring a high-quality running back.

New York not only has to replace Jennings, but it must improve one of the worst running games in the NFL. It finished 2016 at No. 29 in rushing yards, No. 30 in yards per carry, and No. 32 in rushing touchdowns.

According to Art …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/08/giants-rumors-eddie-lacy-latavius-murray/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.