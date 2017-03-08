Giants Rumors: New York Attempting To Restructure Dwayne Harris’ Contract

The New York Giants are attempting to restructure Dwayne Harris’ lucrative contract. If an agreement can’t be come to, he could be released.

The New York Giants came under fire in 2015 when general manager Jerry Reese handed a surprisingly lucrative deal to special teamer Dwayne Harris. The contract spans five years and projects to pay Harris $17.5 million.

Though Harris has made good on the investment, it appears as though the Giants are now looking to restructure the contract for help in free agency.

Harris isn’t being paid an amount that dramatically influences the salary cap. Every bit of cap space will help, however, as New York still has …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/08/giants-rumors-restructure-dwayne-harris/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.