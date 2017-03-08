Giants officially announce Brandon Marshall signing

The New York Giants made the signing of veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall official Wednesday afternoon.
“Brandon is a big, talented wide receiver who we believe can still play at a very high level,” general manager Jerry Reese said in a statement released by the team. “But, most of all, we believe he still has the hunger.”
The Giants will be the 33-year-old Marshall‘s fifth team. He has 941 career receptions, nearly 300 more than the 668 of Giants’ all-time franchise leader Amani Toomer. He has six Pro Bowl appearances, an NFL record six seasons with more than 100 receptions and has exceeded 1,000 yards receiving eight times in 11 years.
Marshall have 59 receptions for the New York Jets last season, lowest total since he became a starter with the Denver Broncos in 2007.
Here is some of what Marshall had to say in the release issued by the Giants.
On how much he has left …
“I feel great,” he said in the Giants’ Quest Diagnostics Training Center headquarters this morning. “…
