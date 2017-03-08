Giants free agency rumors: Johnathan Hankins could still be within reach

Maybe, just maybe, there is a glimmer of hope that the New York Giants can keep defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who is set to become a free agent Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Speculation up to this point has been that Hankins, 25, would fetch a free-agent contract out of reach for the Giants, who have only $12.832 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Some have even tossed around the idea that in an exploding market Hankins could get a deal approaching the five-year, $46.25 million that Damon …