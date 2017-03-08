News Archives

Free agency rumors: Giants exploring DT options

March 8th, 2017 at 9:21 PM
Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier Wednesday, reports suggested the New York Giants might be able to retain defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, one of their top-free agent priorities. New reports say they’re looking at two other defensive tackles, Terrell McClain and Brandon Williams.

