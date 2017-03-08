Forum Post: WR/ST Dwayne Harris news from Adam Schefter

Adam Schefter& #8207;Verified account @AdamSchefter

Giants seeking to restructure Pro Bowl special teamer and WR Dwayne Harris – absent agreement he could be released, per source.

i’m reading that as..if he doesnt agree to a paycut he’s gone, correct?



guess that does make sense. He regressed as a return man this past year, and while his coverage was solid (and at times great), that’s a lot of money to give to a special teamer who seems to get hurt a ton and at some point he won’t bounce back up.

JT Thomas is in that realm as well, but Harris has significant demonstrated value on special teams, not to mention he’s fearless when live bullets are flying.

albeit injured. I don’t think he is an elite returner anymore and likely not worth the contract. Still a great gunner though.

Odd. Harris is due to make $2.975M in salary in 2017 with a cap number of $3.8M. Cutting him would clear only $1.4M in salary cap space.

he isn’t even a returner anymore. He is pretty much an expensive gunner at this point in his career.



JT Thomas is in that realm as well, but Harris has significant demonstrated value on special teams, not to mention he’s fearless when live bullets are flying. In comment 13382969 JonC said: Yea, I’d keep Harris of JTT every day and twice on Sundays. The JTT deal was an overpay to begin with and even moreso since he can’t even get on the field. No clue why he still has a roster spot.

a la Reyna Thompson and Tyree is much rarer that a great returner. He’s extremely valuable in that area. For that alone, I hope they work something out. He’d be a big loss, imv

JT Thomas, Shane Vereen, Dwayne Harris, Jonathan Casillas – all average players they overpaid for that left us scratching our heads at the time.



JT Thomas, Shane Vereen, Dwayne Harris, Jonathan Casillas – all average players they overpaid for that left us scratching our heads at the time. In comment 13382983 Brown Recluse said: I think Harris and Casillas have earned their deals. Casillas obviously underperformed in 2015, but he certainly outperformed his deal last year. And Harris has been one of the top STs players in the NFL the last 2 years. JTT was a complete bust and Vereen has been disappointing, though if healthy you could argue he was worth the deal.

but probably not worth is cap hit. I wonder if the loss of Harris, and maybe an improve offense, might encourage Mac to “go for it” more often on 4th down in opposition territory rather than punting. The decision making in that area was sub-optimal last year IMO, including the playoff game.



JT Thomas, Shane Vereen, Dwayne Harris, Jonathan Casillas – all average players they overpaid for that left us scratching our heads at the time. In comment 13382983 Brown Recluse said: The players minus JT contributed but they all should bd cut now or re worked imo.



a la Reyna Thompson and Tyree is much rarer that a great returner. He’s extremely valuable in that area. For that alone, I hope they work something out. He’d be a big loss, imv In comment 13382982 Big Blue ’56 said: Agree with this. Also excels at downing punts inside the 5.

always a ridiculous contract. DAL was laughing when we signed him. Vet min-type utility player – maybe a little more.

Harris is signed through 2019 and is looking at some big cap numbers in 2018 and 2019, a shade over $4 million each of those seasons. The Giants have had a tendency to try to renegotiate contracts a year or so ahead of when they might look to actually make a move on a player and let them go (see Cruz in 2016). This well could be a move like they did with Cruz to get Harris to reduce his cap hit for 2017, get him a bonus up front and prepare to release him after the 2017 season. The NFL is a business, I don’t bemoan a single dollar these guys earn, they should get it all when they can.



but probably not worth is cap hit. I wonder if the loss of Harris, and maybe an improve offense, might encourage Mac to “go for it” more often on 4th down in opposition territory rather than punting. The decision making in that area was sub-optimal last year IMO, including the playoff game. In comment 13382986 Metnut said: More consistency overall from the offense might encourage that and a healthy Vereen or greatly improved Perkins (+ hopefully a legit 2-way TE) would significantly help there.

has also been slowed by injury and is in a position (WR) where we really need some help. The Giants can’t replace 3 WR’s but they could add one and get rid of the WR who only really plays special teams.

No idea what we were thinking with any of those contracts! very strange indeed – that’s the year it really looked like the wheels fell off the wagon in our front office. we also missed on Graham and McCourty IIRC

then keep him. He’s too valuable in the coverage on punts. How many times has Wing put it on the 5 yd line and Harris is there to catch it. I assume they are gonna restructure though which means convert some money to a later guaranteed money.

In comment 13383012 Marty in Albany said: $1.4M is not a lot of money when you consider that you also need to replace Harris on the roster. So even if that replacement is making the minimum (~$500k) the true savings are only $900k. So is the drop-off in PR/KR coverage worth $900k in extra cap space?

The return specialist is a disappearing role. There are more touchbacks these days, and it seems there is a flag on every positive punt return (in gmen games anyway)



then keep him. He’s too valuable in the coverage on punts. How many times has Wing put it on the 5 yd line and Harris is there to catch it. I assume they are gonna restructure though which means convert some money to a later guaranteed money. In comment 13383023 Rory said: Rory, I said …

