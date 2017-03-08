Forum Post: If we don’t re-sign Hankins

and it doesn’t sound like we will. Where do we spend that money in your opinion? And how do we fill his absence? I don’t think this is a strong DT draft.

already talking to the Browns who have a ton of cap space

And we need 2 Oline, Lber, DT, Rb, wr, TE…

draft is barren in DTs, FA market isn’t great. Handing it to Bromley?

Plus a developmental DT…..Maybe a veteran

If we don’t re-sign him, the odds are that Bromley or Thomas will be starting… even if we draft someone. DT’s don’t usually start as rookies unless they are really good.

I will admit this is a pet peeve of mine. I don’t think we should have let Cofield go. And I didn’t think we should have let Linval Joseph go. When we do that, it feels like treading water. We can create cap room if we need it.

lock up JPP long term and the giants would still still have 3/4 of their DL in tact and great vs the run. love Hankins, but Snacks is so good they’ll remain stout up front regardless In comment 13382625 annexOPR said: Situation changes rapidly if Damon Harrison gets hurt. Doesn’t it?



And we need 2 Oline, Lber, DT, Rb, wr, TE… In comment 13382615 superspynyg said: We do not just have 14 million. We can always find money if we have to, not to mention I am more than confident JPP will have a deal signed by tomorrow. This will free up significant $’s.

they should have some cash to spend if they aren’t resigning hankins, even if they re-up with JPP. We will spend the money elsewhere and based on Mara’s comments, they aren’t enamored with the offensive line. I also think Pryor might make sense because we have put an awful lot of eggs in one basket with OBJ. If he’s injured, the season is done.

And get whichever Cincy OL is available, be it Whitworth or Zeitler. Draft a DT at either 23 or 55 if he’s within BPA range.

any interest?



they should have some cash to spend if they aren’t resigning hankins, even if they re-up with JPP. We will spend the money elsewhere and based on Mara’s comments, they aren’t enamored with the offensive line. I also think Pryor might make sense because we have put an awful lot of eggs in one basket with OBJ. If he’s injured, the season is done. In comment 13382630 CMicks3110 said: ODB/Pryor/Shep is my dream offseason – instant best WR corp in football.



Stop.

I’d love to hear the 5 better receiving corp

The giants history of drafting DTS (Cofield->Joseph->Hankins) basically confirms that the position isn’t worth spending the rumored $10m per on. If you can get a comparable player in the 2nd/3rd you do it every day. Hell, if they were confident of replacing JPP’s production with a 1st they’d likely let him walk (and if that was the case you could argue that would be the smart play).



We do this all the time for last 15 years and it’s been a mistake every time. Griffin, Coefield, Jospeh, and now Hankins.

They drafted a few DTs who haven’t panned out. With Nassib, Ogbah, Garrett, and Hanks, they’d be super up front and really young and cost controlled outside of Hanks.

It’s because they can’t afford him with contracts coming down the road and/or they don’t value him at the figure he wants. Sucks because I’d like to see him stick around.

we didn’t have a guy like Snacks at DT already. Again, love Hankins – can’t have it all. Time to spend on the offense – preferably OL or Pryor / draft 1 of these TEs and get back to lighting it up on offense



I’d love to hear the 5 better receiving corp In comment 13382639 annexOPR said: Here are 5 I’d immediately put ahead: Pittsburgh

Atlanta

Green Bay

Oakland

Denver

others, not even close. guess I’m higher on Pryor than some though … and I love Shepard long term.

is a very good run stuffing DT. A draft pick won’t be as good, but we have to hope that one plus Thomas will be at least a good approximation of what Hankins produced.



We do this all the time for last 15 years and it’s been a mistake every time. Griffin, Coefield, Jospeh, and now Hankins. In comment 13382648 GF1080 said: And we will draft a 2nd round DT



others, not even close. guess I’m higher on Pryor than some though … and I love Shepard long term. In comment 13382655 annexOPR said: That’s your opinion. Pittsburgh WR talent blows away the NYG talent, even with Pryor. Thomas/Sanders (Denver) right off the bat are better than Beckham/Shep. Oakland’s WR’s are damn good too.

who would you rather have at a large salary.. Hankins or Snacks?



In comment 13382655 annexOPR said: Quote: others, not even close. guess I’m higher on Pryor than some though … and I love Shepard long term. That’s your opinion. Pittsburgh WR talent blows away the NYG talent, even with Pryor. Thomas/Sanders (Denver) right off the bat are better than Beckham/Shep. Oakland’s WR’s are damn good too. In comment 13382661 The_Boss said: hold up….youre taking d thomas/sanders over OBJ and pryor??? lol NO SHOT. Im taking OBJ, Shep, pryor over nelson, cobb, adams too btw. atlanta and pitt you have legit arguments…oakland is close



I’d love to hear the 5 better receiving corp In comment 13382639 annexOPR said: They would definitely be top 5, I think the Falcons/Steelers may have the edge though 1.) Atlanta: Jones, Sanu, Gabriel

2.) Steelers: Brown, Wheaton, Rodgers, Bryant (when not suspended)

3.) Patriots: Edelman, Hogan, Gronk (He plays like a WR), Amendola, Malcolm Mitchell

4.) Raiders: Cooper, Crabtree, Roberts, Holmes

5.) Chiefs: Maclin, Wilson, Hill, Conley

this isn’t the same scenario. If we had no Harrison, Hankins would likely stay. Harrison is far better and more important and if letting Hankins go nets us another weapon on offense, I’m all for it.

He’…

