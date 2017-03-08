Forum Post: Brandon Williams and the Giants per Ravens writer

Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun)

3/8/17, 6:18 PM

Ravens also won’t be getting Brandon Williams back. Lot of rumblings about Williams and Giants but not sure a decision has been made

that Hankins is not coming back. And the Giants aren’t sold on Bromley to slot in.



that Hankins is not coming back. And the Giants aren’t sold on Bromley to slot in. In comment 13384243 Matt in SGS said: I don’t doubt it – but has anyone seen any rumors on Hank? I haven’t seen him linked to anyone.

A good one, but I thought we were looking for a pass rushing DT to go next to Snacks if Hank goes elsewhere

should probably cost as much as Hank, no? All things considered, I’d rather keep the guy we know and is younger.

Then I’m ok with their plan. You can’t pay your 4 starters on the DL $50 million collectively.

So much for not being big players in FA. I would have to assume the Giants are confident they will get a long term deal with JPP done.

One, I am pretty sure he is a better player than Hankins. Two, Spags knows him.



So much for not being big players in FA. I would have to assume the Giants are confident they will get a long term deal with JPP done. In comment 13384249 robbieballs2003 said: Right? I thought it would be uneventful. It’s shaping up to potentially be as big a splash as last year, maybe not money wise, but in terms of FA starters brought in.



A good one, but I thought we were looking for a pass rushing DT … In comment 13384246 dpinzow said:

