Forum Post: Brandon Marshall signs with Giants

He just needs to be better than Victor Cruz’s corpse. This offense needed to get bigger and more physical…Marshall does that. Opens the options at #23 to draft TE/RB/DE…..I like it a lot. Boom.

Very reasonable contract. Creates some flexibility on draft day.

2015 he was a monster with good QB play. His style of play has never been speed… It’s been physical and strong. Perfect fit and compliment. Nailed this pick.

Add me some Njoku and weapons galore!!!

signing. Perfect complement for what the Giants have at WR right now. Get OL and TE help now, bring back Hank and JPP, go to war.

Just curious.

and thanks Slade for the info……

for the money imo.

too funny drkenneth!!! but sadly true

is the perfect player to take a chance on. He’s produced, we need a big WR, and he took a below market salary to stay in NY and have a chance at some playoff football. Even if Eli is declining, look at who was throwing Marshall the ball the last few years. Yikes.

He is a perfect compliment and an actual veteran finally joining our WR staff. He will thrive in a well run organization



That’s all I have to say about that

Though an end of career guy wasn’t the kind of guy they would want and it certainly hasn’t been. But great. Someone to keep defenses honest should be a great addition.

Now go get an OL not named Okung or Reiff and you’re heavy lifting is over until the draft. And, yes, that means I’m ok with Hank walking.

that was different than the ones we had and a VET to provide leadership and stability. Marshall is the perfect fit for RIGHT now… Gmen can win the whole thing and with that window of opportunity open for onlly so long you have to take your shot.



For one, Marshall SUCKS!! There is a reason he bounces from team to team. 2 he is injury prone. And finally he is a jackass. I can’t wait for the Giants to lose a close game and either he or OBJ complains they aren’t getting the ball enough. The Giants didn’t have a problem passing the ball. They had a problem pass blocking. How about spending money on the OL? I guess we will get our guy in the draft until we pass him up for another DL. In comment 13383041 giantsfan227B said: he’s had 6 seasons with over 100 catches. if that sucks, I’ll take the suck.

He is a bit of a hothead BUT he is a GREAT WR. His production alone speaks for itself. I think it’s a good fit as he doesn’t have to be THE GUY. Think of like an end of …

