Follow @BigBlueInteract

BRANDON MARSHALL SIGNING OFFICIALâ?¦

The New York Giants have officially announced the signing of free agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who was cut by the New York Jets last week.

“Brandon is a big, talented wide receiver who we believe can still play at a very high level,” said General Manager Jerry Reese. “But, most of all, we believe he still has the hunger.”

“I feel great,” said Marshall, who turns 33 later this month. “I started my training three weeks ago. I have lot to prove. I have a chip on my shoulder. When you get to the plus side of 30, a lot of people say that you’re done. I’ve always been that type of player, to use things like that as fuel. I’m approaching this year like it’s my rookie year. I want to try to outwork everyone and do my best to be the best receiver I can be.

“I think it’s the perfect situation for me. There’s a stability in ownership. Since I’ve been in New York, all I’ve heard is amazing things about how well-run this organization is. Now I can understand why everybody holds the Giants organization so high.”

Marshall was asked if Eli Manning was probably the best quarterback he has played with.

“Not probably. He is,” Marshall said. “I’ve played with some great quarterbacks. (Jets) Ryan Fitzpatrick is probably one of my favorite quarterbacks that I’ve played with. I see a lot …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/03/08/brandon-marshall-signing-official-giants-interested-in-martellus-bennett/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.