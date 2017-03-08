Brandon Marshall signing: Giants sign veteran wide receiver [UPDATED]

It looks like Brandon Marshall â?? and an apparently large segment of the New York Giants fan base â?? will get their wish. The Giants are signing Marshall, a veteran wide receiver, to a two-year, $12 million contract. That news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Marshall, 33 later this month, is an 11-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler who has 941 career receptions.

Marshall made the signing official via his Twitter account:

What this means for the Giants

Marshall is 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, so he obviously fits the description of the big-bodied outside wide receiver the Giants’ offense appeared to be lacking.

Marshall had been beating the drum for a deal with the Giants, and will now get what he wanted. Regular Big Blue View readers know this was an idea that yours truly was against, having written “Too much baggage. Too much risk. Too many other places where they should spend their money.”

Still, on paper this obviously makes the Giants …