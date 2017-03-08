Brandon Marshall signing: Giants sign veteran wide receiver [UPDATED]

It looks like Brandon Marshall â?? and an apparently large segment of the New York Giants fan base â?? will get their wish. The Giants are signing Marshall, a veteran wide receiver, to a two-year, $12 million contract. That news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Marshall, 33 later this month, is an 11-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler who has 941 career receptions.
Marshall made the signing official via his Twitter account:
Done Deal!!!! #GMEN pic.twitter.com/9sFpQBXjFx
â?? Brandon Marshall (@BMarshall) March 8, 2017
What this means for the Giants
Marshall is 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, so he obviously fits the description of the big-bodied outside wide receiver the Giants’ offense appeared to be lacking.
Marshall had been beating the drum for a deal with the Giants, and will now get what he wanted. Regular Big Blue View readers know this was an idea that yours truly was against, having written “Too much baggage. Too much risk. Too many other places where they should spend their money.”
Still, on paper this obviously makes the Giants …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/8/14853690/brandon-marshall-signing-ny-giants-reportedly-signing-wide-receiver-nfl-free-agency
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brandon Marshall, Gang Green Nation, March 8, 2017, Marshall, New York Giants, Spotrac estimated