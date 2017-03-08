Brandon Marshall signing: Giants reportedly giving wide receiver two-year deal

It looks like Brandon Marshall â?? and an apparently large segment of the New York Giants fan base â?? will get their wish. The Giants are reportedly signing Marshall, a veteran wide receiver, to a two-year, $12 million contract. That news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Marshall, 33 later this month, certainly fills a need for the Giants after the release of Victor Cruz. He is an 11-year veteran and six-time Pro Bowler who has 941 career receptions. Marshall is 6-…