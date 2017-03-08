Brandon Marshall Signed by the Gmen

The NY Giants signed Brandon Marshall to a 2 year $12M contract.

BIG THUMBS UP.

This deal is excellent for the Giants. Let’s go through the reasons why.

The price was very sane. The Giants got a productive player at the right price. The deal is short for an older player. Brandon Marshall is a true X WR. The Giants did NOT have an X last season. Both Brandon Marshall and OBJ will cash in on single coverage. Along with Shepard, it is a Defensive Coordinator’s nightmare. 6’4â?³ is great for Eli. The Giants are telling us they are ALL-IN. Win it all in 2017.

UltimateNYG Analyst Wonder: “They got Marshall relatively cheap. Both Marshall and OBJ can put up 1500 yards a piece. They have a lot of upside here. Give Marshall 10-12 yards from the sideline. A quick slant, he boxes out the CB and it is an easy matchup. If OBJ is in the right slot, I do not know what the Defense is supposed to do. If your Defense brings up help on Marshall on Beckham, Shepard is in single coverage deep. I do not know how you defend this. 4 CBs plus Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor would be needed to defend against this Offense.”

Wonder continues. “The JPP signing is stupid. Every last dollar should be going into the OL now. They need 2 OLmen. Now. Mortgage the future for 2017. This Offense can score 30 points. Pass protect. Blocking TE. Perkins out of the backfield. Between Shepard, Marshall, OBJ and Perkins …