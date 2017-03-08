Brandon Marshall has Super Bowl on the mind

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
After 11 seasons in the NFL with not a single taste of the playoffs and a string of mediocre (or worse) quarterbacks throwing him passes, Brandon Marshall had enough. That’s why he insisted his trip to free agency wasn’t going to be driven by money.
And he said he proved that by signing with the Giants when he had a chance to go elsewhere and make more.
“They definitely didn’t offer me the most money,” Marshall said on a conference call with the media on Wednesday. “It was probably the least money. It was all about championships, to get straight to the point. It was all about a championship. They presented the best opportunity to be in a championship organization.”
Who knows if Marshall, at age 33 and coming off a miserable season, really did have better offers than the two-year, $12 million deal a source said he took from the Giants? But he undoubtedly put himself in a position to at least compete for a championship. The Giants were 11-5 last season …
