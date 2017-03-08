Brandon Marshall’s whirlwind first day with the New York Giants

What, you haven’t had enough Brandon Marshall for one day? The newest member of the New York Giants has been making the media rounds after signing with the team on Wednesday.
“All about a championship”
That is what Marshall said during a late afternoon conference call with Giants beat writers.
“They definitely did not offer me the most money. It probably was the least amount of money. It was all about championships,” Marshall said. “To get straight to the point – it was all about a championship, they presented the best opportunity to be in a championship …
