NFL Mock Draft: OT Ryan Ramczyk to Giants in our post-Combine mock draft

With the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine in the rear view mirror and free agency bearing down on us, there is JUST enough time to squeeze in a mock draft to reflect on the impact of the combine before free agency reshuffles team needs completely.
I think we all know what the first pick of the draft will be, but what will happen from there?
1. Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett (DE, Texas A&M) – Sure, there’s still the possibility that Jonathan Allen could be the pick here. But after Garrett blew away even some of Clowney’s numbers at 270 pounds, let’s just put in the pick and move on. [Prospect Profile]
2. San Francisco 49ers
DeShaun Watson (QB, Clemson) - The top quarterback will likely depend on the eye of the beholder, and this could probably change by the day. But without a quarterback on the roster, this is a pick that has to be made. Watson made every throw look easy at the combine and he played his best football when the lights were the brightest.
3. Chicago Bears
Jonathan Allen (DL, Alabama) - Allen’s stock is tricky to guess. He was diagnosed with arthritic shoulders, but he says they won’t be a problem until his career is over. The problem is whether or not that is a self-fulfilling prophecy. But right now, on the field and off it, there might not be a cleaner player. He is dynamic and dependable. [Prospect Profile]
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
Leonard Fournette (RB, LSU) – Could there be any more of a “Tom Coughlin” player without Chris Snee somehow going back to college and coming out a second time? The Jags could use someone to take the load off Blake Bortles, and Fournette is just the runaway freight train to do it. [Prospect Profile]
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
Marlon Humphrey (CB, Alabama) - Another ‘Bama defender goes in the top-10. Humphrey doesn’t have much experience, but he has the skills and athleticism to warrant the pick.
6. New York Jets
Sidney Rice (CB, Washington) - The Jets would probably want to go for Marshon Lattimore here, but his hamstring issues should give them pause. Rice is a bit smaller and less explosively athletic, but he is more experienced and has terrific instincts in coverage.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
John Ross (WR, Washington) – Generally considered the third or fourth receiver in the class, Ross stunned by resetting record for the 40 yard dash. That kind of speed doesn’t stay on the board for long, especially when the player also (reportedly) impressed in interviews.
8. Carolina Panthers
Dalvin Cook (RB, Florida State) – Cook did not test nearly as well as it was believed that he would based off his tape. Was he working through illness? Did he not take his combine prep seriously? Simply based off the tape, however, he is dynamic and the Panthers could use the play-maker.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
Reuben Foster (ILB, Alabama) - How teams view Foster â?? and his dismissal from the combine â?? will vary, but based on his tape he is a top 10 player in this draft. The Bengals will love his athleticism and aggression dealing with Le’veon Bell. [Prospect Profile]
10. Buffalo Bills
Marshon Lattimore (CB, Ohio State) – The Bills could be in a bind after releasing their slot corner and potentially losing Stephon Gilmore in free agency. Lattimore has a history of hamstring issues, but when he …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/7/14835480/latest-2017-nfl-mock-draft-ot-ryan-ramczyk-wisconsin-ny-giants-scouting-combine
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Andrew Luck, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Blake Bortles, Bucky Hodges, Buffalo Bills, Cam Robinson, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Chris Snee, Christian McCaffrey, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Dalvin Cook, David Njoku, Denver Broncos, Derek Barnett, Detroit Lions, Eli Manning, Evan Engram, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jamal Adams, Jonathan Allen, Jordan Willis, Kansas City Chiefs, Khalil Mack, Laremy Tunsil, Leonard Fournette, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Malik Hooker, Malik McDowell, Marcus Mariota, Marlon Humphrey, Marshon Lattimore, Martavis Bryant, Miami Dolphins, Michael Floyd, Mike Williams, Minnesota Vikings, Myles Garrett, Myles Jack, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, NFL Mock Draft: SBN mocks Bucky Hodges to Giants after Combine shakeup, NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Scouting Combine 2017: Everything you need to know, O.J. Howard, Oakland Raiders, Olivier Vernon, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Prospect Profile, Reuben Foster, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Sidney Rice, Solomon Thomas, Stephon Gilmore, Taco Charlton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins, Williams, Willis, Zach Cunningham