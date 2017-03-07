NFL Mock Draft: OT Ryan Ramczyk to Giants in our post-Combine mock draft

With the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine in the rear view mirror and free agency bearing down on us, there is JUST enough time to squeeze in a mock draft to reflect on the impact of the combine before free agency reshuffles team needs completely.

I think we all know what the first pick of the draft will be, but what will happen from there?

Myles Garrett (DE, Texas A&M) – Sure, there’s still the possibility that Jonathan Allen could be the pick here. But after Garrett blew away even some of Clowney’s numbers at 270 pounds, let’s just put in the pick and move on. [Prospect Profile]

DeShaun Watson (QB, Clemson) - The top quarterback will likely depend on the eye of the beholder, and this could probably change by the day. But without a quarterback on the roster, this is a pick that has to be made. Watson made every throw look easy at the combine and he played his best football when the lights were the brightest.

Jonathan Allen (DL, Alabama) - Allen’s stock is tricky to guess. He was diagnosed with arthritic shoulders, but he says they won’t be a problem until his career is over. The problem is whether or not that is a self-fulfilling prophecy. But right now, on the field and off it, there might not be a cleaner player. He is dynamic and dependable. [Prospect Profile]

Leonard Fournette (RB, LSU) – Could there be any more of a “Tom Coughlin” player without Chris Snee somehow going back to college and coming out a second time? The Jags could use someone to take the load off Blake Bortles, and Fournette is just the runaway freight train to do it. [Prospect Profile]

Marlon Humphrey (CB, Alabama) - Another ‘Bama defender goes in the top-10. Humphrey doesn’t have much experience, but he has the skills and athleticism to warrant the pick.

Sidney Rice (CB, Washington) - The Jets would probably want to go for Marshon Lattimore here, but his hamstring issues should give them pause. Rice is a bit smaller and less explosively athletic, but he is more experienced and has terrific instincts in coverage.

John Ross (WR, Washington) – Generally considered the third or fourth receiver in the class, Ross stunned by resetting record for the 40 yard dash. That kind of speed doesn’t stay on the board for long, especially when the player also (reportedly) impressed in interviews.

Dalvin Cook (RB, Florida State) – Cook did not test nearly as well as it was believed that he would based off his tape. Was he working through illness? Did he not take his combine prep seriously? Simply based off the tape, however, he is dynamic and the Panthers could use the play-maker.

Reuben Foster (ILB, Alabama) - How teams view Foster â?? and his dismissal from the combine â?? will vary, but based on his tape he is a top 10 player in this draft. The Bengals will love his athleticism and aggression dealing with Le’veon Bell. [Prospect Profile]

Marshon Lattimore (CB, Ohio State) – The Bills could be in a bind after releasing their slot corner and potentially losing Stephon Gilmore in free agency. Lattimore has a history of hamstring issues, but when he …