NFL Free Agency: Newly-released D.J. Fluker a fit for New York Giants?

The San Diego Chargers will decline the fifth-year option for offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, meaning he will become a free agent. Fluker is a former first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft who carried significant pedigree playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Even for offensive line standards, Fluker is known for his monstrous physical frame being listed at 6-foot-4, 340 pounds.
Fluker was taken 11th in the draft. The Giants took Justin Pugh 19th that same year.
However, his size may have limited him on the outside as speed rushers gave him fits. The Chargers moved …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/7/14844298/nfl-free-agency-news-rumors-dj-fluker-a-fit-for-new-york-giants
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Chargers, D.J. Fluker, Giants, Justin Pugh, March 7, 2017, NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus