New York Giants news, 3/7: “Legal tampering” about to commence

The NFL’s “legal tampering” window begins Tuesday at noon ET. That means teams can negotiate with players on other teams who are set to become free agents Thursday at 4 p.m. So, get ready to hear even more New York Giants-related rumors and reports than what we have already been hearing.
No contracts can be signed until players become free agents Thursday afternoon. Also, no visits to teams can be made during the “legal tampering” window. Per the NFL, “no direct contact is permitted between a prospective unrestricted free agent and any …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/7/14840806/new-york-giants-rumors-news-3-7-legal-tampering-about-to-commence-nfl-free-agency-2017
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Cleveland Browns, Facebook, Free Agency Hub Page, New York Giants, New York Post, San Francisco 49ers, Sharp Football Analysis, Super Bowl, The Record, Torrey Smith, Twitter