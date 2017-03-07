With the “legal tampering” portion of NFL free agency beginning at noon E.T. on Tuesday, rumors about what the New York Giants and the other 31 teams might do will be flying.
Let’s track them all in one place. Refresh this page for updates on the latest news and rumors before the free agent signing period begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Here is a look at all of the Giants free agents.
2017 Giants Free Agents
|Player
|Position
|Age
|Status
|Player
|Position
|Age
|Status
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|DE
|28
|Franchise tag, approximately $17M
|Keenan Robinson
|ILB
|27
|UFA
|John Jerry
|G
|30
|UFA
|Larry Donnell
|TE
|28
|UFA
|Marshall Newhouse
|RT
|28
|UFA
|Leon Hall
|CB
|32
|UFA
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/7/14841806/new-york-giants-free-agent-rumor-tracker-live-updates-2017
