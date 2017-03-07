Giants Rumors: New York Showing Interest In Terrelle Pryor

Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is one of the most coveted free agents on the open market. The New York Giants are reportedly interested in acquiring him.

Though the New York Giants aren’t necessarily in the market for a high-level wide receiver, Jerry Reese is the type of general manager who evaluates all options. Thus, with the Victor Cruz era now behind us, it’s fair to assume that Reese will see who’s available and at what cost.

Though nothing is imminent, it appears as though Reese has found his first target at wide receiver: Terrelle Pryor.

One could argue that no player did more to revive their career in 2016 than Pryor. He made a wildly …

