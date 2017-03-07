Giants free agency: WR alternatives to Brandon Marshall

The New York Giants committed 8.7 percent of their salary cap (roughly $13.5 million) to the wide receiver position in 2016. The NFL announced recently that next year’s cap is set at $167 million which, including a $1.8 million rollover from last season, leaves Big Blue at $168.8 million. With Victor Cruz’s salary coming off the books last month, the Giants currently have 6.99 percent of that (roughly $10.7 million) pledged to receivers for 2017. Assuming GM Jerry Reese allocates the same cap percentage to the position, give or take 20 percent of the total dollar amount, the Giants have about $4-6 million to spend on Cruz’s replacement.
Brandon Marshall wants to be that guy and isn’t shy about making it known. He’s taken the Adrian Peterson approach of social media overtures to get the Giants’ attention. Marshall changed his Instagram profile picture to ex-Giant receiver Devin Thomas, who also wore number 15, hoisting the Lombardi trophy after Big Blue took Super Bowl XLVI from the New England Patriots.
Representing yourself with a picture of someone else is odd (and the very definition of Catfish), but Marshall got his point across. He wants to be a Giant. As Bleacher Report’s Dan Federico astutely pointed out on the No Offseason Podcast, Marshall is a co-host on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, which is recorded in the New York City-area. As an active player, it’d be convenient for him to stay as close to Manhattan as possible.
Marshall to the Giants makes sense from a financial and football standpoint. The Giants need a big receiver to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard. More importantly, Marshall’s market value of $4.9 million …
