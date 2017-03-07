Giants free agency rumors: Interest in TE Anthony Fasano makes sense

One of the NFL free agency rumors that flashed by on Tuesday afternoon was that the New York Giants have expressed “some initial interest” in veteran blocking tight end Anthony Fasano.

If that “initial interest” were to turn into a signing some time after 4 p.m. ET on Thursday it would be a nice get. And perhaps typical of what we might expect from the Giants in this free agency period.

It has been said before, but the Giants don’t have the cap space to go on a free-agent splurge like they did a year ago. Instead, focusing on low-cost players who fill specific roles or offer them flexibility might be the approach they need to take.

Fasano, 33, next season, is perhaps the NFL’s best run-blocking tight end. He was graded as such by Pro …