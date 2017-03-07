Forum Post: TE Bucky Hodges’ Hands?

In comment 13380522 TC said:

Quote:

In comment 13380509 Torrag said:

Quote:

…with the edge to Hodges. Can he be that type of player in the NFL? I dunno but it could be fun to find out.

Benjamin is and was very physical. Even when in school. I just don’t see that in what I’ve watched of Hodges. Not …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549920#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.