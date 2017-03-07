Forum Post: Schwartz: Giants express interest in TE Anthony Fasano



– ( Giants have expressed some initial interest in TE Anthony Fasano, according to NFL source. Nothing formal yet. Jets also have some interest. link – ( New Window

we need that

Pass unless Vet minimum

@PFF Top-graded run-blocking TEs of 2016

Anthony Fasano, TEN, 88.1

Nick O’Leary, BUF, 83.1

Tyler Eifert, CIN, 77.9

Charles Clay, BUF, 77.6

As I recall, he was on the Giants’ radar a few years back. Not sure why they didn’t come to terms.



Pass unless Vet minimum In comment 13381966 Big Blue ’56 said: You might possibly have the most predictable responses to potential free agent signings over 30 years old.

For allowing a Giants DB or LB to knock a td pass away from his hands in the 07 divisional playoff game beteeen nyg and Dallas. I want to say it was gibril Wilson?

compliment if we can add one of the 2 stud TEs in round 1 of the draft.

exactly what we need. people who can block



For allowing a Giants DB or LB to knock a td pass away from his hands in the 07 divisional playoff game beteeen nyg and Dallas. I want to say it was gibril Wilson? In comment 13381995 djm said: Totally forgot about that. Yep. He was one of Tuna’s boys.

info. Fasano wanted to come to the Giants a few years ago and it didn’t work out. He wants to spent the end of his career back at home. I have some common friends of his from Verona that mentioned this.



– ( 3rd quarter 14-14– Dallas in the red zone – 2nd down — romo throws to fasano at the goal line but Wilson breaks it up. Great play by wilson. Dallas settled for the Fg. Jerry Jones soon has his crypt keeper face immortalized and nyg fans rejoice. 07 nyg Dallas – ( New Window



In comment 13381966 Big Blue ’56 said: Quote: Pass unless Vet minimum You might possibly have the most predictable responses to potential free agent signings over 30 years old. In comment 13381993 Brown Recluse said: And I will continue to be predictable as long as we get older, instead of younger, UNLESS the vet minimum is in play..

We need fasano.

Are going to bank roll fasano’s portfolio here. We need ditch diggers badly.

Then draft Jake. …

