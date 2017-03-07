Forum Post: Giants Interested in Pryor – Cleveland Plain Dealer

Per the Plain Dealer we have shown interest in Pryor, as the legal tampering period opens up tonight. The other teams mentioned are the Eagles, 49ers and Titans. Terrelle Pryor is drawing interest from the Giants, 49ers, Titans and Eagles as the free agency two-day negotiating window opens on Tuesday at noon, league sources told cleveland.com. There are likely other teams that will express interest too. During this two-day period, teams may ‘negotiate all aspects’ of the contract with agent, but can’t execute the deal until free agency officially opens Thursday at 4 p.m. Pryor – ( New Window )

Not a top priority. Don’t see it.



Not a top priority. Don’t see it. In comment 13380483 jeff57 said: Agreed.



Not a top priority. Don’t see it. In comment 13380483 jeff57 said: I agree. I can’t see them paying him what he wants when they have other needs and limited resources. I would rather Marshall on a shorter deal for most likely less



Not a top priority. Don’t see it. In comment 13380483 jeff57 said: I disagree about pryority. Definite Pryority is finding another receiving threat. Pryor or Marshall are best fits in FA for what we could use in our WR corps.

I bet his market is lower than some predictors indicate though. 1 season of production isn’t enough to offset his character concerns imo.

but got to wonder if he’s not a one year wonder at the position.

thus controlling the cost, as the open market cost of a vertical threat is north of $10M per. I wouldn’t give it to Pryor. Not to mention he’s apparently not well liked anywhere he’s been.



but got to wonder if he’s not a one year wonder at the position. In comment 13380490 JonC said: We dont need him to be a #1 WR. Hard to see how he wouldnt be productive considering the players around him and QB.

and the kid’s played one pro season at WR, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll do it again.

In comment 13380493 shockeyisthebest8056 said: I’d be surprised if Pryor’s market is higher than Hanks. If Giants can’t afford Hank, it’s because he’s pulling 10+ mill. Pryor shouldn’t command that imo.

we wont pay him though. He’s getting double digit millions. Marshall, Aiken, Draft would be my preference at that position.

so signing him makes little sense.

because we usually don’t have much of an issue moving the ball in between the 20′s…its when the field shrinks and OBJ, Sheppard, and Cruz are not tall we stalled and didn’t come away with touchdowns. A vertical threat would be nice (but you can have that with king and lewis) what we really need is a red zone target. Whether that comes as a WR or TE not sure but someone that can go up and get it in tight spaces is a real need.



In comment 13380490 JonC said: Quote: but got to wonder if he’s not a one year wonder at the position. We dont need him to be a #1 WR. Hard to see how he wouldnt be productive considering the players around him and QB. In comment 13380495 Old Dirty Beckham said: You’re not thinking far enough ahead.

Pryor, with all the shit he invites (for whatever) reason from other players, isn’t?

Garcon than Marshall or Pryor…

he looks like a pain in the ass. If the Browns have more money than God to spend in FA and he walks what does that tell you. I say no thanks.



Pryor, with all the shit he invites (for whatever) reason from other players, isn’t? In comment 13380511 Devon said: …

