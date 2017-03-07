Forum Post: Does Christian McCaffrey’s Skill Set Fit the Giants?

On BBKL PDot is saying he doesn’t fit the Giants – especially with Perkins, Vereen and Shepard on the team – says with Perkins Giants need a Power Back and Back who can assist with blocking.

Not that the Combine is everything, or even that much, but upon watching his play I didn’t think his athleticism was as good as his numbers prove it is. I thought he would be exposed in the NFL game as a good college RB without the athletic talent to translate his skills to the NFL. And while I still think he may have a problem with toughness of the NFL game, I have to think that he can make himself useful in the backfield. But he’s not the kind of guy I’m looking for, I’d like Perine as a compliment to the the RB’s the Giants already have. He’s a real solid all-around RB with plenty of skills though not that fast. He ran about the same 40 as Alfred Morris. I think he can contribute on any down, and with his savvy, strength and toughness still come in an do the heavy lifting when needed. I can’t see McCaffrey in that role.

Basically he would assume Vereen’s role and add additional skills. But, assuming he is not the clear BPA at #23, do the Giants have higher priorities at that spot? I think they do.

He’s been begging for a power back for weeks on that show. He’s been mentioning Eddie Lacey a lot, as well as the Perine kid from Oklahoma. That’s strictly his POV. Those whose opinions actually matter, Reese and McAdoo, may feel differently. I’d have no problem at all if McCaffrey was the pick at 23.

and if you have Vereen and Shepard healthy – he would only see limited touches even if you used him for special teams – PDot has a point

he’s a KR/PR with a floor of decent 3rd down back, receiving option out of the backfield with some upside. Weak bench, but I’d worry less about that than the other measurables which were really good. The need simply may not be there with Perkins seemingly a good 3rd down option too (though I don’t think he was used enough that way) and Vereen (for now) still on the roster for 2017.

But is there room for both him and Vereen? I think he’s a younger and

Better version of Vereen.



And if you go just by those RB prospects the Giants have been reported to have had conversations/meetings with, they could be characterized more as the smaller speed backs, than power backs.

with Vereen on the team. If Vereen has any trade value then it could make sense to get something for him while drafting McCaffrey.

I do think he’ll have some difficulty staying healthy in the the NFL, but the football instincts and skillset are there.

and anyone who thinks he is strictly a 3rd down guy or an outside the tackles guy really has not seen him play. He is a 4 down impact player. Not saying that you would give him the ball 35 times a game, but he is incredible between the tackles with incredible patience and sets up his blocks incredibly well. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and is a dynamic return guy. If he does not get drafted by the Giants, I hope he is far away from the NFC.



Who would trade for Vereen?

McCaffrey would be an ideal replacement for Vereen as a pass receiver and occasional ball carrier. I think he could make a significant impact on our passing game but I don’t know if any of that makes him a good first round pick for the Giants. Love to have him but a lot will depend on what McAdoo’s offense is going to be like. Does he want a workhorse running back or a back who excels in the passing game?



I've seen him play tons of times, which is why I said his floor is a 3rd down back, if you don't understand that, or think any RB is a sure thing to transition successfully to the NFL you haven't watched the NFL very long.

I think he does a lot of things that Vereen does. I think Vereen was the biggest change from 2015 in our lack of offensive production so I view his role as important. From a BPA perspective, I don’t see McCaffrey as a clear choice at #23. From a value perspective, he wouldn’t match either.

at #23, but figure he’ll be in the mix.

WR, RB Kick/Punt returner. I would be mad but would rather NYG go some other direction ( TE, LB, DT, OL )

is also the kind of player that some team will fall in love with. If he’s still there at 23 it would represent IMO a good opportunity for the Giants to trade down I believe for the first time in Jerry Reese 1st round history. Not saying he will or should, but I can see teams like New England or even Seattle being all over McCaffrey.

I love Paul Perkins but Perkins isn’t good enough to pass outright on a major talent. However, to be “clearly BPA” for the Giants, he’d have to be the only guy left on a higher “row” than anyone else on the board. If there are two or three guys on that row, he’s not “clearly BPA.” I think that’s an unlikely secenario. But the thing is,every scenario for the 23rd pick is unlikely.

the roster. Vereen is a FA after this year and with his recent injuries, I think it’s reasonable to assume his best days are behind him. NFL is all about mismatches. If you have OBJ and Shepard on the outside/slot, McCaffrey is a great mismatch out of the backfield. Essentially a younger version of Vereen.

When do the Giants trade players? It’s been awhile.

wouldn’t be a viable pick up. Vereen is a FA after this year. If Reddick, Howard, Njoku, Bolles, Ramczyk, and Robinson are all gone, he’d be a solid pick me up for this offense. Vereen isn’t durable enough to be a starter anyway. He’s a solid 3rd down and RZ change of pace guy. McCaffrey is better than that.

I wonder what percentage of snaps he was actually healthy enough to be available for? Seems he’s banged up most of the time, and a talented player who can’t stay on the field looses a lot of his value.

is our starting RB the minute we draft him. He is better than anyone we have right now. Perkins is a good back with a range of skills, but McCaffrey is a difference-maker. He has the receiving skills of a WR, excellent vision, anticipation and patience as a RB. He can be an excellent return man as well. He will pick up the blocking assignments in a flash. I don’t think the Giants will pick him, but I will be happy if they do. he may very well be BPA at #23.

If they draft him, Vereen is gone. His skill set can open up the passing game, and he can split carries with Perkins. I wouldn’t have a problem taking him at 23. Although he’s probably not my first choice.

An offensive wildcard. Will he run, will he slip out and go across the slot, will he go our for a screen pass, etc? I think he would become Eli’s favorite target when he’s under pressure. In short – I’d love to see McCaffrey in Giants’ blue and he’s every bit worth a pick at 23 if he’s even there. Which I think he could be because so many teams will be focusing on the incredible amount of high quality defensive players that they won’t be able to pass on. Giants are in a pretty good position because defense is no longer a …

