Five things to watch from Giants before free agency begins

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The NFL free agency period is about to start, and the Giants are expected to spend it sitting on the sidelines. Prices, as usual, already seem out of control and the Giants just don’t have the salary cap room to spend.
That doesn’t mean that nothing of interest will happen with or to the Giants when the market opens. So now that teams are legally allowed to talk, here are five things to watch in the hours before 4 p.m. Thursday when the signing period officially starts:
1. The explosion of the market for DT Johnathan Hankins. Never underestimate the crazy sizes of NFL deals, not when the market is loaded with mediocre players and teams have over $1 billion in cap room to spend. Hankins, all of 25 years old, is probably one of the three best defensive tackles on the market. And another one, Dontari Poe, is reportedly seeking $10 million per season. A month ago, an NFL agent told me Hankins wouldn’t get near the five-year $46.25 million contract the Giants gave Damon Harrison last year. But I wouldn’t bet against it.
2. Most, if not all, the Giants’ free agents will test the market. First of all, when they get this close to …
