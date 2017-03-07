Five things I think I think: Giants free agency predictions

Business picks up Tuesday afternoon in the NFL as the “legal tampering” period of free agency begins. Let’s use today’s “Five things I think I think” forum as a sort New York Giants free agency primer.
The Giants, per Spotrac, are 27th in the NFL in salary cap space with $14.614 million to spend. There is no way the Giants can afford the sort of $200 million-plus free-agent shopping spree they went on a year ago. They do have ways to create more cap space â?? but so do the 26 teams who already have more cap room than the Giants. So, it is going to be extremely difficult for GM Jerry Reese and the Giants to compete at the top of the market.
Let’s take a look at five things that could happen.
Giants might miss out on top-tier tackles
Everyone who follows the Giants or understands the NFL realizes that the Giants were handicapped offensively by poor tackle play a year ago. That, obviously, wasn’t the only issue â?? but it was an issue.
Unfortunately for the Giants, there are only a handful of top tackles expected to be on the market â?? and some of those already appear out of reach.
Andrew Whitworth will test the market, but is expected to return to the Cincinnati Bengals. Right tackle Ricky Wagner is expected to leave the Baltimore Ravens,…
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/7/14821668/five-things-i-think-i-think-ny-giants-free-agency-predictions-brandon-marshall-adrian-peterson
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Adrian Peterson, Andrew Whitworth, Austin Pasztor, Baltimore Ravens, Brandon Marshall, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Coty Sensabaugh, D.J. Fluker, Eddie Lacy, Eli Manning, John Jerry, Johnathan Hankins, Josh Johnson, Justin Pugh, Keenan Robinson, Kelvin Beachum, Los Angeles Chargers, Marshall, Matt Kalil, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, NFL Draft, Orleans Darkwa, Paul Perkins, Riley Reiff, Russell Okung, Ryan Clady, Trevin Wade