Five things I think I think: Giants free agency predictions

Business picks up Tuesday afternoon in the NFL as the “legal tampering” period of free agency begins. Let’s use today’s “Five things I think I think” forum as a sort New York Giants free agency primer.

The Giants, per Spotrac, are 27th in the NFL in salary cap space with $14.614 million to spend. There is no way the Giants can afford the sort of $200 million-plus free-agent shopping spree they went on a year ago. They do have ways to create more cap space â?? but so do the 26 teams who already have more cap room than the Giants. So, it is going to be extremely difficult for GM Jerry Reese and the Giants to compete at the top of the market.

Let’s take a look at five things that could happen.

Giants might miss out on top-tier tackles

Everyone who follows the Giants or understands the NFL realizes that the Giants were handicapped offensively by poor tackle play a year ago. That, obviously, wasn’t the only issue â?? but it was an issue.

Unfortunately for the Giants, there are only a handful of top tackles expected to be on the market â?? and some of those already appear out of reach.

Andrew Whitworth will test the market, but is expected to return to the Cincinnati Bengals. Right tackle Ricky Wagner is expected to leave the Baltimore Ravens,…