2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh

Much has been made of the New York Giants‘ need to get better play from their tackle spots, however they also quietly have a need on the interior of their line as well.
John Jerry has been an acceptable right guard for the Giants; while not a great run blocker, he is a good pass protector. However, as a 30 year old free agent vying for cap space with younger and more pressing players like Jason Pierre-Paul and John Hankins. Without a clear successor for the position the Giants might be forced to look to the draft to fill the void.
In there they are in luck. While the offensive tackle class is lacking in depth compared to previous years. The guard class, however, is healthier and has several prospects competing for the top spot — rather than being the “best” by default.
Pittsburgh Panthers guard Dorian Johnson is quietly in that competition.
Measurables
Pros
- Great frame for his position. Has good size but carries his weight very well.
- Good feet. A former tackle, Johnson can mirror in pass protection and can deal with speed.
- A knee bender with a wide …
