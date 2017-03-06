NFL Mock Draft: SBN mocks Bucky Hodges to Giants after Combine shakeup

For the most part the NFL Scouting Combine is just a tool in the scouting toolbox, a check for what you see on film. But every year there is a player who shows up at the combine and works his way up draft boards.
In the past it’s happened for Aaron Donald and Dontari Poe, both of whom were overlooked prior to the combine (for different reasons), but put up workouts that were impossible to ignore.
This year one of those players could be Virginia Tech tight end Bucky Hodges. In fact, Dan Kadar of Mocking The Draft has moved him up from a second day (second or even third round) pick to the New York Giants at 23rd overall.
23. New York Giants: Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
This may seem like a surprise pick, but Hodges boosted his draft stock in a big way at the combine. If the Giants don’t take him here, he …
