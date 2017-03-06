NFL Free Agency: WR Torrey Smith a fit for New York Giants?

Add another name to the list of potential free agent wide receiver targets for the New York Giants as the rebuilding San Francisco 49ers will part with Torrey Smith.

According to sources @TorreySmithWR will be released, and become a free agent! Happy hunting my dude pic.twitter.com/w428ad6wxh â?? Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) March 6, 2017

Smith signed a five-year, $40 million contract with San Francisco in 2015 after four years with the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers won only seven games in his two seasons, and with instability on the sidelines and at quarterback, Smith’s production did not match his contract. In 28 games with San Francisco, he caught only 53 passes.

In four years with the Ravens, quarterbacked by Joe Flacco, Smith never caught fewer than 49 passes. His best season was 2013, when he caught 65 passes for 1,…