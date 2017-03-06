NFL Free Agency Rumors: Giants among teams interested in WR Terrelle Pryor

The New York Giants are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, who can become a free agent Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.
Pryor, 28 next season, is a quarterback turned wide receiver who had a breakout season in 2016 with 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.
The report comes from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, a respected Browns beat writer.
Does this make sense?
The question is, just how much interest do the …
