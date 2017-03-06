NFL Combine Results, Risers and Fallers: CB Gareon Conley wins big

The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and we got to see one of the best defensive back groups in recent memory take the field. In a weekend that saw records set, the defensive backs would have their work cut out for them to shine, but they did.
While the New York Giants have assembled a talented and deep secondary, they might yet find themselves drafting one of these defensive backs. With that in mind, let’s see who helped themselves on the last day of the combine.
Big Winner
Gareon Conley (Ohio State)
Conley was considered Ohio State’s “other corner” across from Marshon Lattimore, but he established himself as a player in his own right in his workout. He proved that he has NFL speed, and he hung with the very best corners in the class in positional drills. Conley showed some of the best feet, loosest hips, and best movement skills out there. He is forcing scouts are going to have to go back to the Ohio State tape and concentrate on him, and not Lattimore or Malik Hooker.
Risers
- Damontae Kazee (San Diego State) - Kazee might not be an outside corner at the next level. However, he showed good athleticism, feet, and hips and great ball skills in drills. Kazee looks like a great option as a nickel corner going forward and could be a steal in the mid rounds.
- Jabrill Peppers (Michigan) - Peppers …
