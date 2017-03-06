NFL Combine 2017: Ten defensive backs to watch on the last day of workouts

The final day of the combine is often one of the most hotly anticipated. The defensive backs are some of the very best athletes on the field, and this year should be no different.

In fact, the 2017 defensive back class is anticipated to be one of the best in years, and we can expect a show today.

While the New York Giants‘ secondary was the strength of the team in 2017, it pays to pay attention to these players. It never hurts to add depth and competition to even the strongest position, so which players should Giants fans be watching?