NFL Combine 2017: Ten defensive backs to watch on the last day of workouts

The final day of the combine is often one of the most hotly anticipated. The defensive backs are some of the very best athletes on the field, and this year should be no different.
In fact, the 2017 defensive back class is anticipated to be one of the best in years, and we can expect a show today.
While the New York Giants‘ secondary was the strength of the team in 2017, it pays to pay attention to these players. It never hurts to add depth and competition to even the strongest position, so which players should Giants fans be watching?
- Adoree Jackson (DB, USC) - Where Jackson plays at the next level is up in the air. He could be a cornerback, he could be a safety, he could even find himself playing offense. Jackson is one of the most exciting athletes in the entire draft, and he should be fun to watch as he does athletic things. His positional drills could help teams decide what his future position will be.
- Sidney Jones (CB, Washington) - With Marlon Humphrey and Marshon Lattimore getting more attention, this is Jones’ chance to remind everyone that he is one of the best corners in the land. He is a bit undersized, but an oily mover who should make the positional drills look easy.
- Fabian Moreau (CB, UCLA) - Moreau put himself back on the national radar with a strong performance at the Senior Bowl. His college coach believes that he has first round talent, but a lack of turnovers has kept him out …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/6/14800884/nfl-combine-2017-defensive-backs-workouts-king-moreau-ny-giants-jackson-news-draft
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Adoree Jackson, Baker, Budda Baker, Damontae Kazee, Desmond King, Eddie Jackson, Fabian Moreau, Jabrill Peppers, Jackson, Jamal Adams, Kazee, Kevin King, King, Marcus Williams, Marshon Lattimore, Moreau, New York Giants, Prospect Profile, Senior Bowl, Sidney Jones