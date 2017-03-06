New York Giants news, 3/6: Johnathan Hankins could be heading to free agency

NFL teams can officially begin negotiating with free agents on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. With that in mind, let’s start your day by taking a look at the free agent rumor mill from a New York Giants perspective.

Johnathan Hankins going, going …

We know the Giants are hoping to re-sign defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. We have been told that by multiple beat writers, on top of which it makes sense because he is a good player who will only be 25 next season.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports that the Giants are probably not going to be able to keep Hankins.