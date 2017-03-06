New York Giants news, 3/6: Johnathan Hankins could be heading to free agency

NFL teams can officially begin negotiating with free agents on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. With that in mind, let’s start your day by taking a look at the free agent rumor mill from a New York Giants perspective.
Johnathan Hankins going, going …
We know the Giants are hoping to re-sign defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. We have been told that by multiple beat writers, on top of which it makes sense because he is a good player who will only be 25 next season.
SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports that the Giants are probably not going to be able to keep Hankins.
The Giants have made an effort to re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins, a source said, but it seems increasingly likely that he’s going to test the market – and if he does, he’s almost certainly gone. The feeling among NFL personnel people is that while he’s not in Damon Harrison’s class, he’s young enough (25 in three weeks) and with enough potential that he could end up getting close to the deal Harrison got. Maybe not the full five years, $46.5 million, but something …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/6/14827074/new-york-giants-rumors-news-3-6-johnathan-hankins-could-be-heading-to-free-agency
