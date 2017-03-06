Is Charles Harris the edge rusher the New York Giants need?

The New York Giants have slapped the franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul, which means the bookends of Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon will return to the defense next season. Still, both players were on the field for an extraordinary numbers of snaps â?? at least until JPP got hurt.

Young players like Romeo Okwara and Owamagbe Odghizuwa have potential, and Kerry Wynn is a workman-like veteran, but the Giants’ defense could benefit from finding one more pure edge pass rusher to take some of the heat off Vernon and Pierre-Paul.

Perhaps someone like Missouri edge rusher Charles Harris, a 6-foot-3, 253-pound speed rusher who could garner late-first round consideration. Harris had 16 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

During a media interview at the NFL Combine over the weekend, Harris didn’t pull any punches about what he does best.

…