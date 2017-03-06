Giants won’t tender deal to RFA Darkwa

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants have always been intrigued by the potential of running back Orleans Darkwa — just not enough to pay him $1.797 million.
An NFL source confirmed that the Giants will not be tendering the 25-year-old restricted free agent, making him an unrestricted free agent as of 4 p.m. on Thursday. There have been some discussions about Darkwa returning at a lesser price, but a source indicated he will test the free agent market first.
The original-round RFA tender has been set at $1.797 million, which is what it would’ve cost the Giants to retain …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-wont-tender-deal-to-rfa-darkwa/218216154
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York