Follow @BigBlueInteract

REPORT – NEW YORK GIANTS WILL NOT TENDER ORLEANS DARKWAâ?¦

ESPN is reporting that the New York Giants will not tender restricted free agent running back Orleans Darkwa, effectively making him an unrestricted free agent. Darkwa could re-sign with the Giants but the team was not willing to pay the required $1.797 million for an original-round one-year tender.

Darkwa was placed on Injured Reserve in November 2016 with a lower leg injury. Darkwa played in 10 games with two starts for the Giants in 2016. He carries the ball 30 times for 111 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/03/06/giants-will-not-tender-orleans-darkwa-interested-in-terrelle-pryor/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.