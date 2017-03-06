Giants reportedly have interest in free agent WR Terrelle Pryor

The Giants could be looking to boost their receiving corps. this offseason.

The G-Men were one of five teams linked to have interest in Browns quarterback-turned-wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr., according to a cleveland.com report.

The Steelers, Eagles, 49ers and Titans are also interested.

Teams cannot start signing free agents until Thursday at 4 p.m. but a two-day negotiating window begins on Tuesday at noon.

