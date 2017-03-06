Giants Free Agency Rumors: PK Robbie Gould to test market, per report

Placekicker Robbie Gould will test the free agent market, per a report from ESPN, leaving the New York Giants searching for a veteran kicker with the free agency signing period opening later this week.
Gould was signed midseason by the Giants in 2016 after they moved on from Josh Brown and found …
