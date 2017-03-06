Forum Post: Mayock: “no offensive lineman worth top 25 pick”

But Mayock seems to be one that takes his job very seriously, and works hard at it..As a result, I tend to trust what he says.
I share the opinion that the Giants need to get better personnel on the OL. All season I was thinking, first 2 picks, go OL.
Now it appears that is not the smart thing to do.
and he also likes Forest Lamp in the first round
Maycock says 0/1?
were a way of preparing everyone for the return of the same offensive line. The Giants assessed the free agent market and the draft, and likely aren’t impressed with what they see, so they’re trying to pump up last year’s group. A scary thought.
He was calling Cam Robinson a guard which was ridiculous. Robinson did everything to show why not only is he a tackle, but a 1st round tackle. Forrest Lamp is also a 1st rounder and arguably you could get about 2 or 3 more in there too. It may be a weaker class than recent memory but there will be multiple and deserving 1st round lineman.
|he’s placed 1 O Lineman, Bolles, in top 20 – and another in top 30, Ryan Ramczyk
and he also likes Forest Lamp in the first round
sorry — that’s backwards – Ryan Ramczyk top 20, Bolles – top 30
Lamp – top O lineman in the draft class
Link – ( New Window )
the Giants are not the only team that needs O lineman and very likely that the top lineman will be taken before the Giants pick
don’t think I misunderstood. But maybe I did.
his video on nil.com about it
No. 23 than OL. Number 23 is the place we should NOT look to fill the OL need.
|No. 23 than OL. Number 23 is the place we should NOT look to fill the OL need.
I agree. The only place imo. 2-7 there are guys who may be value picks. In 1, we can get a playmaker on O or D.
Although I worry that Bolles and NYC may not be a good fit. This is a guy who got himself into trouble in Utah.
Rankings didn’t stop us massively reaching for Flowers and Pugh. I think Giants would love to have their pick of the litter for oline at 23.
I’d not be surprised if the picked one in the first round because it is their biggest need by far. I always like the best talent available in first round but the need has gotten rediculous. Will have to wait and see how it plays out.
|were a way of preparing everyone for the return of the same offensive line. The Giants assessed the free agent market and the draft, and likely aren’t impressed with what they see, so they’re trying to pump up last year’s group. A scary thought.
I don’t think so at all. And, if they have the same starting 5 next year, they are not improving as a team.
On mocks, he’s just a little more pessimistic than they are but seems in line. I think the earliest pick is Robinson at 14/15 among …
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549877#new_tab
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights