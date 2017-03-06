Forum Post: Mayock: “no offensive lineman worth top 25 pick”

I have no opinion on whom the Giants should draft other than what I formulate from listening to the “experts” or reading what some of the more informed contributors to this site share.

But Mayock seems to be one that takes his job very seriously, and works hard at it..As a result, I tend to trust what he says.

I share the opinion that the Giants need to get better personnel on the OL. All season I was thinking, first 2 picks, go OL.

Now it appears that is not the smart thing to do.