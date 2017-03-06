Deion Sanders recalls time he stuck it to Giants at NFL Combine

The Giants weren’t ready for “Prime Time.”

Deion Sanders recalled his time at the 1989 NFL Scouting Combine while on the NFL Network Monday, specifically mentioning a story of an interview he had with the Giants.

Sanders said he met with then Giants GM George Young – the man credited for making the Wonderlic test part of the Combine – who wanted the Florida State cornerback to take a two-hour test designed as a psychological assesment of draft prospects.

“They sat me down and gave me a thick book,” Sanders recalled. “I mean, this thing was thicker …

Read Original Post at

http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/deion-sanders-recalls-time-stuck-giants-nfl-combine-article-1.2990261



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.