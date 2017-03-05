Will New York Giants And Jason Pierre-Paul Ever Agree On A Contract?

In order to keep Jason Pierre-Paul in the fold, the New York Giants designated him with the franchise tag.

In typical Jerry Reese fashion, the team tendered Pierre-Paul with the non-exclusive tag. That means, he can still sign as a free agent with another team. If the Giants do not match an offer, that team is required to compensate New York with two first-round draft picks. This would perhaps makes sense for the Cleveland Browns.

At this point, Over The Cap projects the Giants to have $14.1 million in salary cap space as free agency opens. That likely means the team has room for one major free agent signing (I’m looking at you, Andrew Whitworth).

The reason for this is the almost $17 million price tag for JPP in 2017.

In one respect, I don’t blame Pierre-Paul for wanting a long-term contract, especially if that was the agreement made with Reese last year. On the other hand, the franchise tag seems to overpay JPP this season.

Seth Walder of the New York Daily News compiled a great summary of defensive end contracts on Mar. 3, 2017. He used quarterback sacks as a measuring stick, which would seem to be a fair analysis for a defensive end. But his analysis did not take into account age or existing contracts, which he acknowledges.

“But despite those faults this …

